New York City pizza shop owner heading to Turkey to help earthquake victims, loved ones after raising over $22,000

NEW YORK -- At least eight people were killed in the latest earthquake in Turkey, a part of the world that's already experienced horrific devastation.

The impacts from those tremors are being felt across the world, including here in New York.

READ MORE: Another strong quake hits near Turkey-Syria border, rattling devastated area

CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke with one local business owner who planned to head to Turkey on Tuesday night, desperate to help his family.

Feeding people and spreading kindness -- those are the two things Hakki Akdeniz does best. Now, he plans on combining those skills in his home country of Turkey, where his friends and relatives are devastated by earthquakes.

"There's a lot of people, they come together, they cook for them. And, you know, I'm well-known. I have a name over there, so I could maybe do a lot more, like fundraise for them to help them," he said.

Akdeniz says he already raised more than $22,000 for victims through a fundraiser at one of his Champion Pizza restaurants in Lower Manhattan. All sales for a week went to a fund for people affected by the disaster.

READ MORE: Turkey-Syria earthquake 2023: How to help the victims

Focusing on his businesses hasn't been easy, as the earthquakes two weeks ago forced some of his loved ones from their homes.

Then, on Monday, Akdeniz says a 6.4-magnitude earthquake displaced his brother and nieces and damaged their home in the province of Hatay.

"Him and his two daughters, they were home, but they're OK. But the next door building, two people died," Akdeniz said.

That Monday quake killed at least eight people and injured more than 250.

READ MORE: Queens family among victims killed in earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

About 45,000 people have now died in Turkey and Syria from this month's earthquakes.

Akdeniz says he'll travel overnight and arrive Wednesday, when he'll start looking for more ways to help victims.

"I always say, when people need your help, you gotta be there right away. Not next time or, like, let me think about it, when's the best time," he said.

Now a man who feeds New Yorkers every day will feed his own desire to help his home country.