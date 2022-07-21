Watch CBS News
Several patients transferred after air conditioning units go out at Hackensack Riverview Medical Center

RED BANK, N.J. -- In New Jersey, an emergency room had to be evacuated after air condition units went out.

Patients were transferred out of the Hackensack Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson says crews have restored the air conditioning in the emergency department and the intensive care unit.

Service in other areas of the hospital is expected to be restored by Thursday afternoon.

