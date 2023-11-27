2 N.J. emergency rooms diverting patients after Hackensack Meridian Health hit with potential cyber attack
NEW JERSEY -- Hackensack Meridian Health said Monday two of its hospitals are being impacted by a potential cybersecurity breach.
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair and Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood were experiencing network outages due to the incident, a spokesperson for the hospitals said.
"As we work to assess the impact of this outage and restore access, we are following established downtime protocols. As a precaution, our Emergency Rooms are currently on divert status," said Chiara Marababol, administrative director, marketing & public relations for the hospitals.
Patients in need of emergency care are being diverted to other hospitals, Marababol said.
