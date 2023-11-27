Watch CBS News
2 N.J. emergency rooms diverting patients after Hackensack Meridian Health hit with potential cyber attack

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW JERSEY -- Hackensack Meridian Health said Monday two of its hospitals are being impacted by a potential cybersecurity breach. 

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair and Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood were experiencing network outages due to the incident, a spokesperson for the hospitals said. 

"As we work to assess the impact of this outage and restore access, we are following established downtime protocols. As a precaution, our Emergency Rooms are currently on divert status," said Chiara Marababol, administrative director, marketing & public relations for the hospitals. 

Patients in need of emergency care are being diverted to other hospitals, Marababol said. 

First published on November 27, 2023 / 9:00 AM EST

