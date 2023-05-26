Guyanese community in Queens rallying for families of victims of school dormitory fire

NEW YORK -- Nineteen young lives were taken in a school dormitory fire in Guyana, a small English-speaking country in South America.

The victims were mainly girls, just 12 to 18 years old.

The tragedy is also being felt here in New York. Queens has the highest population of Guyanese-Americans in the country.

CBS2 has learned more on relief efforts in the community.

"For many people in our community, church has many Guyanese people. I'm Guyanese also. Many people are struggling to understand why would such a horrific thing happen," said Pastor Ejaz Nabie of Faith Assembly Church.

Nabie's church is located in the heart of Richmond Hill, also known as "Little Guyana." He says the pain from the small South American country can be felt all the way in Queens.

"A lot of parents empathize and can understand the hurt these parents are experiencing, Nabie said.

Authorities say 19 children were killed in a school dormitory fire in Mahdia, about 124 miles south of Georgetown, the country's capital, on Sunday.

Most of the victims were girls, who were trapped inside.

"When we learned about the fire we immediately reached out to our colleagues at the Ministry of Health," said Shari Jardine, deputy director of Northwell Health's Center for Global Health.

Northwell Health has been sending medical staff to Guyana for years to learn how to better treat the Guyanese population in New York. Now, it is increasing its presence, including mental health and suicide-prevention services.

"We've accepted a patient for transfer to one of our facilities, who was badly burned. We are also on the ground, gonna be deploying teams for to offer mental health support in Region 8 and they will be arriving this weekend. Additionally, we are offering support to our local community here in Queens," Jardine said.

The Guyanese community in Queens has also been coming together for candlelight vigils and relief efforts.

"We feel very personally connected to what's happening there," District 31 community activist Richard David said.

The tragedy happened during a time when Guyanese people are usually celebrating.

"We're Little Guyana. Today is Guyana's Independence Day. Instead of commemorating and celebrating, we are going to be honoring victims," David said.

Now, it's about healing.

"Just in the sense of people coming together, standing by each other, lighting a candle, praying, listening to each other. I think it helps to bring a sense of closure, a sense of healing," Nabie said.

There will be several vigils expected to take place here in Richmond Hill this weekend, including one that will happen Friday evening outside Faith Assembly Church.