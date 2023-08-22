Gunshots ring out at party in Valley Stream, witnesses say

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. -- Gunfire erupted during a party on Monday night.

Nassau County police were not giving many details about what happened in Valley Stream, but CBS New York spoke off camera to witnesses who said they heard five gunshots and saw one person bleeding from their arm, and another on a stretcher.

Police shut down the block at Ocean Avenue near Saint Johns Avenue. Witnesses say at around 8 p.m. a group of teenagers were partying at some sort of event space. One partygoer said it started calm, but suddenly an argument broke out and people started running out of the party and he followed. That's when neighbors say they heard gunshots and screaming.

"It was a quiet, peaceful night, little bit of music. No loud music. No violent music. No energy like that. We were only here to have a good time at the end of the day. Next thing you know, the good time turned into a bad night and they start getting a little violent," witness Keith Joseph said. "Next thing you know, I just see some running. It's usually a friendly neighborhood."

Nassau County police did not say how many people were shot or if there were any arrests.

Witnesses said everyone at the party was in their teens to early 20s.