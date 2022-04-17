Watch CBS News

Gunman wanted after 48-year-old man shot and killed in Queens

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot and killed in Queens late Saturday night.

Investigators said a 48-year-old man was shot in the head near Foch and Guy Brewer Boulevards in St. Albans around 10 p.m.

The man was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, but did not survive, police said.

Police did not immediately release his name.

