NYPD: Gunman wanted after 2 men shot in the Bronx, 1 killed

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman after two men were shot overnight in the Bronx

One of the men died in the shooting on East 179th Street just after 3 a.m. 

Police said there was some kind of dispute before the gunman went up to a car and opened fire on the two. 

The man who survived was taken to the hospital. 

Police did not release a description of the shooter. 

First published on March 25, 2023 / 9:15 AM

