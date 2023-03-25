NYPD: Gunman wanted after 2 men shot in the Bronx, 1 killed
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman after two men were shot overnight in the Bronx.
One of the men died in the shooting on East 179th Street just after 3 a.m.
Police said there was some kind of dispute before the gunman went up to a car and opened fire on the two.
The man who survived was taken to the hospital.
Police did not release a description of the shooter.
