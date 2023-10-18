Rowing to raise money, awareness for breast cancer research

Rowing to raise money and awareness about breast cancer

NEW YORK -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and while we often talk about walks to raise awareness and money, today's guests are going off road and into the water.

Rowing Cares and the Survivor Rowing Network raise funds for cancer research and care through rowing events held across the country.

This weekend, the nonprofit will have two boats in the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston.

We spoke with two rowers and breast cancer survivors, Lori Boersma and Victoria Madden, about their journey to join the crew and how rowing helped them heal.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.