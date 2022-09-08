Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man poses as sanitation worker in Greenwich Village restaurant robbery

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of posing as a sanitation worker to rob a restaurant in Greenwich Village, along with an accomplice.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 30.

The NYPD released security video of the suspects getting inside Top Thai restaurant on Carmine Street.

Investigators say one of the suspects started talking with an employee about the trash placed outside and the restaurant not being up to code.

That's when, police say, the second suspect grabbed $400 from the cash register.

Both men took off. No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

