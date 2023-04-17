Greenwich parents left scrambling after school bus drivers stage mass callout over discipline against colleague

GREENWICH, Conn. -- More than 2,000 students in Greenwich Public Schools could not take the bus to or from school on Monday.

About 100 school bus drivers and monitors called out, so no buses ever left the depot.

Afternoon dismissal at Hamilton Avenue School saw many parents leaving work early to pick up kids who would normally ride the bus home.

"My husband's a town employee. I work for the hospital, and so we're juggling three kids with school bus issues. Not good," said Melissa Povella.

Eighty percent of drivers and monitors who work for First Student Bus Company called out in a show of solidarity after the district disqualified 20-year veteran driver Nadia Micourt.

"She's very upset. She's very stressed out and she's in disbelief, as well as the union," said Mary Pryce, a section chair with Transport Workers Local 100.

Two weeks ago, Micourt was barred from working in Greenwich after Deputy Superintendent Dr. Ann Carabillo said she witnessed Micourt drive the bus erratically and repeatedly cross the double yellow line.

Pryce said she and others reviewed video from the bus.

"And we all looked at each other and shook our heads because there's nothing in that video that indicates that she was driving reckless or endangering any other person on the road," said Pryce.

Union members worry about due process for Micourt, as does Alexandra Lutoshkina, a parent.

"Obviously the safety of kids is the utmost priority, but you want to give people the benefit of the doubt, especially if they have 20 years of experience," said Lutoshkina.

Greenwich Schools said they moved quickly to safeguard students, and that the contract with the bus company allows for the immediate removal of a driver under these circumstances.

Union officials were careful to say the drivers who called out were not striking, but demonstrating how deeply worried they are about the situation.

It was not immediately clear if the bus drivers will call out again or return to work on Tuesday.