Greenwich beaches see uptick in cases of swimmer's itch, caused by parasite in water

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

GREENWICH, Conn. -- We have a warning for Connecticut beach goers. 

The Greenwich Department of Health is reporting an uptick in cases involving swimmer's itch, which is a reaction caused by a parasite in the water. 

Beaches currently remain open. Officials say the number of cases in the area don't warrant closing beaches, but if the numbers rise, that remains a possibility. 

Swimmers are advised to towel dry and shower off immediately after going into the water to help remove any potential parasites. Many cases do not require medical attention.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 12:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

