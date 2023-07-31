Greenwich beaches see uptick in cases of swimmer's itch, caused by parasite in water
GREENWICH, Conn. -- We have a warning for Connecticut beach goers.
The Greenwich Department of Health is reporting an uptick in cases involving swimmer's itch, which is a reaction caused by a parasite in the water.
Beaches currently remain open. Officials say the number of cases in the area don't warrant closing beaches, but if the numbers rise, that remains a possibility.
Swimmers are advised to towel dry and shower off immediately after going into the water to help remove any potential parasites. Many cases do not require medical attention.
