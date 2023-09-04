Watch CBS News
Woman killed in Great South Bay boat crash, Suffolk County police say

By Zinnia Maldonado

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A woman was killed in a boating accident in the Great South Bay on Sunday night, police confirmed. 

The crash happened at Bay Shore Marina off Clinton Avenue, not far from the Fire Island Ferry. 

Two boats collided, according to the Islip Fire Department. Pictures posted by the department show one boat capsized. 

One person was unaccounted for before divers found a woman's body inside the hull of the overturned boat. She was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Multiple rescue boats had been searching the water overnight. 

Suffolk County police said they plan to release more information throughout the morning. 

