Watch CBS News
Local News

Suffolk County 911 dispatcher commended for helping save child who nearly drowned

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suffolk County 911 dispatcher talks family through CPR on child
Suffolk County 911 dispatcher talks family through CPR on child 00:50

GREAT RIVER, N.Y. -- A child who nearly drowned was saved this week thanks to the work of a Suffolk County 911 dispatcher who instructed a family member how to perform CPR on the 5-year-old boy.

The call came in Wednesday afternoon.

The child was found at the bottom of a backyard pool in Great River. He was not breathing and appeared blue.

Emergency dispatcher Justin Avolino gave instructions over the phone until he heard someone say the child was breathing again and regaining his normal color.

"We made sure that the child's head was up. I instructed them to do rescue breaths because they said the child was unconscious, not breathing, so I started CPR," Avolino said.

The child was breathing when he was taken to the hospital 

Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services officials have commended Avolino for exceptional efforts that saved a child's life.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 8:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.