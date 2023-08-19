Suffolk County 911 dispatcher commended for helping save child who nearly drowned

GREAT RIVER, N.Y. -- A child who nearly drowned was saved this week thanks to the work of a Suffolk County 911 dispatcher who instructed a family member how to perform CPR on the 5-year-old boy.

The call came in Wednesday afternoon.

The child was found at the bottom of a backyard pool in Great River. He was not breathing and appeared blue.

Emergency dispatcher Justin Avolino gave instructions over the phone until he heard someone say the child was breathing again and regaining his normal color.

"We made sure that the child's head was up. I instructed them to do rescue breaths because they said the child was unconscious, not breathing, so I started CPR," Avolino said.

The child was breathing when he was taken to the hospital

Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services officials have commended Avolino for exceptional efforts that saved a child's life.