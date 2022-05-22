Police: Teenager missing in Passaic County after going swimming in reservoir

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. -- Police say a teenager is missing after going swimming in Passaic County.

Officials say a 15-year-old disappeared while swimming with a group of teenagers in the Great Notch Reservoir in Woodland Park on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m.

The search was called off at 8:15 p.m. with no sign of the 15-year-old.

Authorities say they'll resume the search Sunday morning.