Police: Teenager missing in Passaic County after going swimming in reservoir
WOODLAND PARK, N.J. -- Police say a teenager is missing after going swimming in Passaic County.
Officials say a 15-year-old disappeared while swimming with a group of teenagers in the Great Notch Reservoir in Woodland Park on Saturday afternoon.
Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m.
The search was called off at 8:15 p.m. with no sign of the 15-year-old.
Authorities say they'll resume the search Sunday morning.
