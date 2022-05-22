Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Teenager missing in Passaic County after going swimming in reservoir

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

15-year-old swimmer missing in Great Notch Reservoir in N.J.
15-year-old swimmer missing in Great Notch Reservoir in N.J. 00:20

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. -- Police say a teenager is missing after going swimming in Passaic County.

Officials say a 15-year-old disappeared while swimming with a group of teenagers in the Great Notch Reservoir in Woodland Park on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m.

The search was called off at 8:15 p.m. with no sign of the 15-year-old.

Authorities say they'll resume the search Sunday morning.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 21, 2022 / 11:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.