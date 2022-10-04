Thousands of drivers overcharged at Garden State Parkway toll plaza
NEW YORK -- Thousands of drivers who were overcharged at a Garden State Parkway toll plaza in September will get their accounts corrected.
Drivers were mistakenly charged the $3.92 truck toll at the Great Egg Harbor Toll instead of $1.96.
It happened between Sept. 20-29.
Drivers don't have to do anything to get the charges removed; the fix will happen automatically.
Anyone who wants to check their account can do so through the NJ E-ZPass app or online at ezpassnj.com.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.