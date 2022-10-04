Thousands of drivers overcharged at Garden State Parkway toll plaza

NEW YORK -- Thousands of drivers who were overcharged at a Garden State Parkway toll plaza in September will get their accounts corrected.

Drivers were mistakenly charged the $3.92 truck toll at the Great Egg Harbor Toll instead of $1.96.

It happened between Sept. 20-29.

Drivers don't have to do anything to get the charges removed; the fix will happen automatically.

Anyone who wants to check their account can do so through the NJ E-ZPass app or online at ezpassnj.com.