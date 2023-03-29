Watch CBS News
New Yorkers enjoy high tea 100 floors up at Hudson Yards

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- High tea was enjoyed 100 floors up at the Edge at Hudson Yards on Tuesday.

London tourism officials hosted the Great British Tea Party, a pre-celebration of King Charles' coronation on May 3.

Fans of the royals were treated to traditional high tea service.

There were paper crowns and games, like royal trivia, as guests enjoyed a majestic view of the city skyline.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

