New Yorkers enjoy high tea 100 floors up at Hudson Yards
NEW YORK -- High tea was enjoyed 100 floors up at the Edge at Hudson Yards on Tuesday.
London tourism officials hosted the Great British Tea Party, a pre-celebration of King Charles' coronation on May 3.
Fans of the royals were treated to traditional high tea service.
There were paper crowns and games, like royal trivia, as guests enjoyed a majestic view of the city skyline.
