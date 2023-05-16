Watch CBS News
Police investigating after 2 found dead inside Brooklyn apartment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A foul odor led police to make a tragic discovery in the Gravesend neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Two people were found dead inside an apartment on Quentin Road.

The victims have been identified as 76-year-old Zinaida Vinnitskaya and 38-year-old Vladislav Vinnitskiy. Police say both lived at the apartment where they were found.

The medical examiner is looking into the causes of death.

No obvious signs of foul play were found at the scene.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

