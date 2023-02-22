Police: Injured man found in Yonkers park dies at hospital
YONKERS, N.Y. -- Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in a Yonkers park.
Investigators say he was discovered around 8 a.m. Tuesday with life-threatening injuries at Grant Park in northwest Yonkers.
First responders tried to save him and took him to a hospital, but he later died.
There's no word on what led to his death at this time.
