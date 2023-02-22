Watch CBS News
Police: Injured man found in Yonkers park dies at hospital

Police investigate death of man found in Yonkers park
Police investigate death of man found in Yonkers park 00:18

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in a Yonkers park.

Investigators say he was discovered around 8 a.m. Tuesday with life-threatening injuries at Grant Park in northwest Yonkers.

First responders tried to save him and took him to a hospital, but he later died.

There's no word on what led to his death at this time.

