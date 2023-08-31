Watch CBS News
New elevator opens at Grand Street subway station in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Elevator now open at Grand Street subway station
Elevator now open at Grand Street subway station 00:36

NEW YORK -- Another subway station is now accessible for New Yorkers living with a disability.

A new elevator has opened at the Grand Street station in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, along the L line.

"Since the start of COVID, we've opened 20 new stations that are made ADA accessible with elevators. We have 67 projects included in the current capitol program, and it's being paid for with $5 billion ... in investment," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

The Grand Street station is the fourth subway station to become fully accessible so far this year.

The MTA says another 12 will get elevators this year.

