100,000 lights shine at Untermyer Park and Gardens for annual Grand Holiday Illumination

YONKERS, N.Y. -- The annual Grand Holiday Illumination celebration at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers is a Friday night festivity that truly lives up to its name.

Just after sunset, spectators came from every corner of Yonkers, anticipating the illuminating. It was quite a sight -- 100,000 lights shining in the night.

"That was really cool 'cause it was like all dark, and then it all like lit up," one child said.

Untermyer Park and Gardens is an Indo-Persian style urban oasis created 107 years ago by Samuel Untermyer.

"Samuel Untermyer was one of the most successful lawyers in America. He wanted to create one of the finest gardens in the world," said Stephen Byrns, president of Untermyer Gardens Conservancy.

It's now a Yonkers public park, drawing more than 150,000 visitors a year.

Take Untermyer's interesting architecture, add the bright lights, and you really get something Christmas cool.

"There's a lot to illuminate. I say it's kind of like the Vatican meets Las Vegas. So it's like this beautiful architecture but very well lit," Byrns said.

Visitors stroll to a multicultural music soundtrack reflecting the Persian and Muslim design influences.

"This kind of multicultural, multi-celebratory way really starts a season hopefully of light, of happiness, of joy," Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.

It is a place to go snap happy -- Instagrammable -- and it's free. No tickets, no reservations, just show up and soak it all in.

"We really appreciate being able to do things like this and not have to spend a fortune to do it. It's so beautiful," Yonkers resident Meghan Murnan said.

The lights will shine every night through Jan. 1. For more information, click here.