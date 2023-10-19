NYPD: Man allegedly told woman he punched her because "you are Jewish"

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a man accused in a hate crime assault at Grand Central Terminal.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday inside the 7 train passageway.

Police say a man randomly punched a 29-year-old woman in the face.

The woman told police she asked the man why he assaulted her, and he replied, "You are Jewish," before running away.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.