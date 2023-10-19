Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Man allegedly told woman he punched her because "you are Jewish"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police seek man accused in hate crime assault at Grand Central Terminal
Police seek man accused in hate crime assault at Grand Central Terminal 00:22

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a man accused in a hate crime assault at Grand Central Terminal.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday inside the 7 train passageway.

Police say a man randomly punched a 29-year-old woman in the face.

The woman told police she asked the man why he assaulted her, and he replied, "You are Jewish," before running away.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 11:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.