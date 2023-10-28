Dozens taken into custody inside Grand Central Station at rally calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Dozens taken into custody during rally inside Grand Central Station

Dozens taken into custody during rally inside Grand Central Station

Dozens taken into custody during rally inside Grand Central Station

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people were taken into custody at Grand Central Terminal on Friday during a large rally calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Members of the group Jewish Voice for Peace managed to make their way inside the terminal around 6 p.m., despite the fact that the NYPD was checking to make sure only ticketed passengers were allowed inside.

The group was calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The sit-in lasted about an hour before police started making arrests.

CBS New York's Christine Sloan saw several dozen demonstrators being taken away by the NYPD. Those arrested were walking away peacefully.

While the group comprised mostly of Jewish activists, people from all backgrounds attended the rally.

"I'm here because the U.S. government is funding the bombardment, the indiscriminate bombing of 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza, who have no access to fuel, have no access to medical supplies. Their hospitals are being bombed. Their schools are being bombed. There is nowhere to go," said Sumaya Mwad, a Palestinian American.

"So many people are grieving, and we believe that life is precious. And right now, the way that we can take action to save lives, is to have a ceasefire to stop the bombing of Palestinians," said one Israeli American.

At least two demonstrators climbed onto a ledge in front of the departures board, holding a banner reading "Never again for anyone." Members of the NYPD emergency services unit eventually used a scissor lift to get the demonstrators down.

For the most part, the rally was peaceful. Police had been concerned about disruption to public transportation service, but that did not happen.

Most of the stores inside the terminal were closed, however.