Man accused of punching MTA employee on shuttle train at Grand Central Station

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find a man accused of punching an MTA employee inside Grand Central Station.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the MTA employee found a man lying down inside a shuttle train that was stopped at the station and tried to wake him up.

Police are trying to find a man accused of punching an MTA employee inside Grand Central Station on March 17, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

When the man did wake up, he allegedly punched the employee in the face multiple times.

The employee was taken to a local hospital to be treated for swelling to his ear.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 19, 2022 / 9:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

