Grand Central stabbing suspect Steven Hutcherson accused of attacking person in custody on Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- The man accused of stabbing two teenagers at Grand Central Terminal is also accused of stabbing a person in custody on Rikers Island.

The Department of Correction said that victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to the face and head.

Police said the suspect, 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson, stabbed two girls eating with their families at Grand Central on Christmas.

The girls were taken to Bellevue Hospital and expected to be OK.

Hutcherson, who police said has a criminal past, will face charges in both attacks.