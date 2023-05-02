Deadly Queens crash involving off-duty NYPD officer under investigation
NEW YORK -- The New York attorney general's office of special investigation is looking into a deadly crash involving an off-duty NYPD officer.
It happened April 26 in Flushing, Queens, on Grand Central Parkway near Roosevelt Avenue and Whitestone Expressway.
Authorities say a road worker was standing on the shoulder of the Grand Central Parkway when he was struck by the off-duty officer. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is part of protocol whenever an officer is involved in an incident where someone dies.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.