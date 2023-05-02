Watch CBS News
Deadly Queens crash involving off-duty NYPD officer under investigation

NEW YORK -- The New York attorney general's office of special investigation is looking into a deadly crash involving an off-duty NYPD officer.

It happened April 26 in Flushing, Queens, on Grand Central Parkway near Roosevelt Avenue and Whitestone Expressway.

Authorities say a road worker was standing on the shoulder of the Grand Central Parkway when he was struck by the off-duty officer. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is part of protocol whenever an officer is involved in an incident where someone dies.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 4:28 PM

