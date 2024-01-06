Watch CBS News
Individual accused of assaulting police officer near Grand Central

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for an individual accused of assaulting a police officer near Grand Central.

It happened Thursday near East 46th Street and Madison Avenue. 

Authorities say the officer was hit in the back of the head as he was trying to disperse a disorderly group.

Police released images of the individual they're trying to identify.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

January 6, 2024 / 8:25 PM EST

