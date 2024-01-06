Individual accused of assaulting police officer near Grand Central

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for an individual accused of assaulting a police officer near Grand Central.

It happened Thursday near East 46th Street and Madison Avenue.

Authorities say the officer was hit in the back of the head as he was trying to disperse a disorderly group.

WANTED ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER: 1/4/24 @NYPD18pct @ 6:00 PM The officer was attempting to disperse a disorderly group in the vicinity of E 46 St & Madison Ave when an unknown individual intentionally struck the officer from behind in the head. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/nSJ2s4GFNB — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 6, 2024

Police released images of the individual they're trying to identify.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.