1 dead after fire at illegally converted home in the Bronx, Department of Buildings says

NEW YORK -- One person died Friday after a fire broke out at a Bronx home that had been illegally converted into multiple units, the Department of Buildings said.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at a home on Grand Avenue near West 190th Street in University Heights.

The FDNY says it started on the second floor and spread to the third floor. Flames could be seen coming through the roof.

Firefighters found one man dead in the attic of the home, the FDNY says.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The DOB says inspectors found the single-family home had been illegally converted into 17 units, including units in both the cellar and the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The DOB issued a full vacate order due to the extent of the fire damage. The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.