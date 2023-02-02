Watch CBS News
Grammys will pay tribute to 3 beloved musicians with musical performances

NEW YORK -- During Sunday night's Grammy Awards, performers will pay tribute to three beloved musicians.

Kacey Musgraves will perform "Coal Miner's Daughter" in memory of Loretta Lynn, who died in October.

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who died in November, will be remembered in a tribute by Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood.

Rapper Takeoff, from the group Migos, will also be honored.

You can watch the Grammy Awards this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.

