Orchestra performs Grammy-nominated songs outside Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK -- A special performance was held in New York City on Saturday as the buzz builds for the Grammy Awards.

There was an immersive experience outside Madison Square Garden before the game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

An orchestra played a special show as images were projected outside Penn Station. They performed select songs from the Best Rap Album and Album of the Year nominees.

