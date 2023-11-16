Asylum seekers, advocates organize sleep-in rally outside Gracie Mansion

NEW YORK -- Asylum seekers took their fight to Gracie Mansion on Thursday.

Advocates and migrants organized a sleep-in rally.

Groups are fighting back against the Adams administration's push-back against the city's right-to-shelter policy.

Organizers say the policy change would force more families to sleep in the streets.

"Nobody has done more for asylum seekers, for immigrants, for migrants than the city of New York. I think we also have to face reality, right, that there's only so much that we can do, that, as the mayor has repeatedly said, this is a national crisis. It's an international crisis. It demands a national response," said Zacary Iscol, commissioner of New York City Emergency Management.

The city is currently sheltering some 65,000 asylum seekers.