Governors Island hosts one of New York City's largest Easter egg hunts
NEW YORK -- There was lots of fun on Governors Island on Saturday during one of the city's largest Easter egg hunts.
Organizers hid 10,000 painted eggs throughout the island and created egg hunts tailored to kids of all ages.
There was also an island-wide scavenger hunt and arts and crafts.
Families also had the opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.
