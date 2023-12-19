Governors Island hires 2 new dogs to help control geese population

NEW YORK -- Governors Island has hired two new dogs to help control the geese population there.

Two-year-old Atlas, a blue merle border collie, and 5-month-old Reed, a border collie, will join fellow pups Chip and Aspen to spot geese hanging out on the island's lawns and public spaces and chase the birds away.

All four dogs are rescues; Reed, Chip and Aspen are from the Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue.

Don't worry, the dogs will never harm a goose.

"Our beautiful lawns and public spaces would not be in the amazing condition they are today without the efforts of our working dogs," said Clare Newman, president and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "Atlas and Reed are welcome additions to the team, and we look forward to watching all four members of our working dog team bound around our campus, keeping us free of geese and allowing our visitors to enjoy our pristine green spaces."

The Trust for Governors Island says Atlas is already hard at work, but Reed will remain in training until his first birthday.

Governors Island has been using dogs to humanely keep geese away since 2015. The Trust calls them "the most sustainable, humane and adorable solution."

The dogs take turns staying on the Island overnight and make the rounds with a human caretaker every day at dawn and dusk.

Visitors at Governors Island are allowed to bring their leashed dogs beginning at 10 a.m. from Dec. 1 through April 30. During the rest of the year, only service dogs are allowed. For more information on Governors Island's Winter Dog Days, click here.