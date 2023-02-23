Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for change from freight industry, lawmakers in wake of Ohio train derailment

Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for change in wake of Ohio train derailment

Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for change in wake of Ohio train derailment

Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for change in wake of Ohio train derailment

NEW YORK -- In the wake of the Ohio train derailment, Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling for change from the freight industry, Congress and federal regulators.

She says expediting the implementation of safer tank cars can help prevent disasters.

Hochul also called for requiring advance notice of hazard cars moving through states, as well as expanding access and funding to training and preparedness planning.

RELATED STORY: Buttigieg to visit East Palestine, Ohio, to evaluate train derailment response on Thursday

In its initial report on the cause of the Feb. 3 derailment, the National Transportation Safety Board said a wheel bearing overheated and the crew could not stop the train in time.