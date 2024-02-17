Gov. Kathy Hochul apologizes for remarks on Israel-Hamas war
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul apologized Saturday for remarks she made at a Jewish philanthropy event in New York City.
In a speech Thursday for the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York, the governor implied Israel has a right to destroy Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.
She said, "If Canada someday ever attacked Buffalo, I'm sorry, my friends; there would be no Canada the next day."
Hochul has since apologized, saying it was a poor choice of words.
She added, "While I have been clear in my support of Israel's right to self-defense, I have also repeatedly said and continue to believe that Palestinian civilian casualties should be avoided and that more humanitarian aid must go to the people of Gaza."
