Gov. Kathy Hochul apologizes for remarks on Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul apologized Saturday for remarks she made at a Jewish philanthropy event in New York City.

In a speech Thursday for the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York, the governor implied Israel has a right to destroy Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

She said, "If Canada someday ever attacked Buffalo, I'm sorry, my friends; there would be no Canada the next day."

Hochul has since apologized, saying it was a poor choice of words.

She added, "While I have been clear in my support of Israel's right to self-defense, I have also repeatedly said and continue to believe that Palestinian civilian casualties should be avoided and that more humanitarian aid must go to the people of Gaza."