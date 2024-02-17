Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Kathy Hochul apologizes for remarks on Israel-Hamas war

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul apologized Saturday for remarks she made at a Jewish philanthropy event in New York City.

In a speech Thursday for the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York, the governor implied Israel has a right to destroy Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

She said, "If Canada someday ever attacked Buffalo, I'm sorry, my friends; there would be no Canada the next day."

Hochul has since apologized, saying it was a poor choice of words.

She added, "While I have been clear in my support of Israel's right to self-defense, I have also repeatedly said and continue to believe that Palestinian civilian casualties should be avoided and that more humanitarian aid must go to the people of Gaza."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 10:47 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.