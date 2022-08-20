Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul meets with Long Island officials to address hurricane preparedness

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Suffolk County on Friday to talk about hurricane preparedness.

She says the state is ready to take on anything that comes our way.

"We have to make sure that we are ready to address anything and that the utilities can bring equipment from other parts of the state, and I don't ever want to be in a situation where I say, 'We saw this coming, you saw this coming' ... That is a conversation I'm having today, on this beautiful day, saying I don't want to have it when the reality possibly hits," Hochul said.

The governor also announced residents can attend a training course in Hauppauge on Sept. 13 to go over hurricane preparedness. Another one is being organized in Riverhead.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 9:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

