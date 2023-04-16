Gov. Phil Murphy declares Bruce Springsteen Day on Sept. 23

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) -- Sept. 23 will be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey. That is also the birthday of the New Jersey native.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement Saturday and presented the proclamation at the American Music Honors.

"Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time," said Gov. Murphy. "It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow's songwriters and singers. We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values. I am both honored and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey."

The American Music Honors event was at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University.