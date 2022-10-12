Gov. Phil Murphy announces plans to transform Metropark Station

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has been touting transportation upgrades and the development of new residential and office buildings next to rail stations across New Jersey.

Wednesday he announced a transformation of one of the busiest train stations in the state.

As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, from trains to bus stops, the Metropark Station in Woodbridge has been a popular transportation hub for commuters traveling to both Manhattan and other cities along the northeast corridor.

"This is easier than to pick up someone in Newark or Trenton, so we love the Metropark Station," said New Providence resident Ann Lesnewich.

But over the years there's been no new development around the station, just what some would call an uninspiring parking lot to greet them.

"It could use an upgrade, but it's very convenient," Lesnewich said.

Murphy Wednesday announced new residential buildings, office space and restaurants near the rails.

"Transforming this entire concept to a live work, play - reality... very much at the center of this will remain a reliable, safe, always improving NJ Transit reality, including the station itself," Murphy said.

The project is a partnership between NJ Transit, Amtrak, Woodbridge, Edison, Onyx Equities and Russo Development.

"We recognize that no matter where you are in New Jersey, the office market is challenging today," said Ed Russo of Russo Development. "We anticipate that if we design the project right, it will be an attractive place to live, even for people who aren't necessarily here because of the train station."

Developers are promising that when the buildings go up there will be no shortage of parking spaces.

NJ Transit is also planning to upgrade access ramps and train platforms.

Murphy added that no state money will be spent on the project.

"At the moment, no. But that could evolve after time," Murphy said.

Construction is expected to begin in the next year. Meantime, Murphy says next on the agenda is improvement to Newark's Penn Station and as well as to a transportation center down south in Camden.