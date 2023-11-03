Watch CBS News
Gov. Phil Murphy announces plan to transform Fort Monmouth into massive film, TV production facility

OCEANPORT, N.J. - Hollywood is coming to New Jersey. 

Gov. Phil Murphy discussed plans to transform the Fort Monmouth campus into a "state of the art film and television production hub." 

Murphy said the initiative is in partnership with Netflix

"This project is the product of a nearly $1 billion investment by our friends at Netflix, an investment that will create thousands of permanent and overwhelmingly union jobs right here in Monmouth County," Murphy said. 

Murphy said the facility will feature 12 soundstages, making it the single largest production facility in New Jersey's history. 

