Gov. Ned Lamont touts New Connecticut gun laws that take effect Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Several new gun laws will go into effect in Connecticut on Sunday, including a ban on openly carrying firearms in public.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Saturday the new laws will make a difference in public safety.

"I am so proud that Connecticut continues to be a leader when it comes to getting these illegal guns off the street, dealing with gun violence in a serious way," Lamont said, "and if you're not serious about gun safety laws and strict enforcement of gun safety, you are not serious about crime in this state."

The new laws will also limit the number of firearms people can buy per month to three, and expand the state's safe storage laws.

