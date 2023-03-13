Watch CBS News
Gov. Ned Lamont proposes new legislation to expand maternal health care options in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT. - Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont says his administration is proposing new legislation to expand maternal health care options. 

The bill would allow Connecticut to license free-standing birthing centers for low risk pregnancies.

It would also creating a certifying process for doulas who assist in pregnancy and delivery. 

"This is a state where you decide when you want to start a family. And when you want to start a family, we make sure you have the very best opportunity, the very, very best health outcomes," Lamont said. 

The bill would also allow registered nurses and community health workers to visit mothers and infants at home a few weeks after birth. 

March 13, 2023

