Watch CBS News

Gov. Murphy on when stand-alone recreational marijuana sales will begin in N.J.: "My gut tells me a couple of months"

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Murphy: Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey may begin in a few months 00:32

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy is again hinting that recreational marijuana sales are right around the corner in New Jersey.

He was asked about the issue during a radio appearance on Sunday.

"Medical dispensaries being allowed to sell retail, a matter of weeks. Stand-alone retail, my gut tells me a couple of months," Murphy said.

The governor said the state has delayed starting sales to ensure the marketplace is fair, and not just in the interest of big business.

New Jersey voters approved legalized marijuana in November 2020.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 3, 2022 / 9:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.