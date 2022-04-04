Gov. Murphy on when stand-alone recreational marijuana sales will begin in N.J.: "My gut tells me a couple of months"

Gov. Murphy: Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey may begin in a few months

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy is again hinting that recreational marijuana sales are right around the corner in New Jersey.

He was asked about the issue during a radio appearance on Sunday.

"Medical dispensaries being allowed to sell retail, a matter of weeks. Stand-alone retail, my gut tells me a couple of months," Murphy said.

The governor said the state has delayed starting sales to ensure the marketplace is fair, and not just in the interest of big business.

New Jersey voters approved legalized marijuana in November 2020.