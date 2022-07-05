Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign bill aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to sign environmental legislation into law Tuesday.

The bill signing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The legislation includes measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to create green jobs in the state.

