Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign bill aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to sign environmental legislation into law Tuesday. 

The bill signing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. 

The legislation includes measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to create green jobs in the state. 

First published on July 5, 2022 / 9:52 AM

