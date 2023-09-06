Gov. Kathy Hochul signs school workplace safety bill

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills Wednesday morning that she said will make the state's schools better.

Hochul made the announcement during an address to the United Federation of Teachers in Manhattan.

The bill includes a measure that would bring schools under the same workplace safety regulations that other public workplaces must follow.

"Why is it that every other workplace matters that there be a requirement that there is a plan in place, except in schools and classrooms. So the law does not include public schools, but after today, it sure will. We are signing legislation that will add public schools to this law," Hochul said.

Also as part of this legislation, the state will work to increase diversity among school staff and provide funding to districts to do so.