Gov. Kathy Hochul signs new bills expanding protections for workers who file sexual harassment claims

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul signed bills Wednesday that expand protections for workers who file sexual harassment claims. 

"I'm proud to sign bills that will address sexual harassment in the workplace and say that once and for all, my administration has cleaned house. This is a new day in New York. As I said on the first day, that everyone has a right to a safe and secure workplace where they are valued and respected," Hochul said. 

One bill gives state and public employees the same protections as employees in the private sector. 

Another prohibits retaliatory action against workers who oppose unlawful discriminatory practices. 

And another piece of legislation establishes a toll free confidential hotline for workplace sexual harassment. 

First published on March 16, 2022 / 1:21 PM

