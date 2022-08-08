Gov. Hochul signs 3 housing affordability bills

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a trio of bills aimed at housing affordability.

Two of the measures focus on seniors, helping with home repairs and expanding property tax exemptions for homeowners over age 65.

"All these bills help people put down their roots, feel stable, feel protected because we know that this is such an important thing we can offer our citizens. Give them the dignity of a good life when they're older, but also give them an opportunity when they're younger to start on that path toward home ownership," Hochul said.

The third bill extends property tax exemptions for first-time home buyers through 2028. The exemptions would have expired at the end of this year.