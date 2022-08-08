Watch CBS News
Gov. Hochul signs 3 housing affordability bills

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a trio of bills aimed at housing affordability. 

Two of the measures focus on seniors, helping with home repairs and expanding property tax exemptions for homeowners over age 65. 

"All these bills help people put down their roots, feel stable, feel protected because we know that this is such an important thing we can offer our citizens. Give them the dignity of a good life when they're older, but also give them an opportunity when they're younger to start on that path toward home ownership," Hochul said. 

The third bill extends property tax exemptions for first-time home buyers through 2028. The exemptions would have expired at the end of this year. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 2:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

