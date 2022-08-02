Gov. Kathy Hochul says state will spend $70 million to improve air quality in NYC public housing

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced plans to improve indoor air quality in New York City's public housing.

"What we're going to do to achieve our goals by transitioning to fossil-free sources of heating while addressing heating and cooling initiatives in our buildings," Hochul said.

She said the state will invest $70 million to decarbonize buildings with electric heat pump technology. The devices will allow residents to control temperatures in their individual apartments.

The governor said the plan is to outfit 30,000 units with the new heating and cooling technology.