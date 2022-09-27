Gov. Kathy Hochul pledges $10 million grant for medical research on Long Island

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York will invest $10 million to advance medical research and the life sciences on Long Island.

The grant will be awarded to the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research of Northwell Health to build 10 new labs, renovate existing ones and commercialize research in cancer, neurosciences, autoimmune diseases and bioelectric medicine.

"My view is -- and this goes back to an old baseball movie I love -- if you build it, they will come," Hochul said Tuesday. "People know that Long Island is where the future is being imagined, and so we are now living in the future."

The state also plans to launch a $50 million life sciences business competition on Long Island.