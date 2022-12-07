Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul outlines steps New York is taking to fight RSV, flu and COVID uptick

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

RSV and flu cases on the rise in New York
RSV and flu cases on the rise in New York 00:44

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul is outlining how New York is coping with the uptick in RSV, flu and COVID

Hochul says the Health Department is in constant contact with hospitals, checking their pediatric admissions and bed capacity for RSV cases. 

Hochul says New York is seeing a dramatic increase in flu cases

"And I don't see anything that tells us this is going to abate anytime soon. We have a lot more flu cases than last year. They started earlier, which is deeply concerning to us, but it was anticipated. But it's still alarming when you see it," Hochul said. 

Hochul is urging people get tested for COVID and get their booster shots as the holidays approach. 

Only 13% of New Yorkers over the age of 5 have received shots. 

First published on December 7, 2022 / 12:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

