Gov. Kathy Hochul expands program that forgives student loans for public service workers

NEW YORK -- A program to forgive student loans for public service workers in New York is expanding.

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she is signing a bill to include in the initiative teachers and faculty who work 30 hours a week.

Hochul is also launching a campaign so more people know about it and can apply.

"The programs are out there. The one that was put in place during the pandemic is about to expire, but people don't know about it. That's why we're here today. Paint the blowhorn, sound the alarm. You need to know about this because this can be life changing for you, your children, and the next generation," Hochul said.

Full-time public service workers who make 120 monthly loan payments are eligible to get their debt forgiven.

Applicants need to apply before the program expires on Oct. 31.

