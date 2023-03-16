Gov. Kathy Hochul calls on Democratic Assemblyman Juan Ardila to resign in wake of alleged sex scandal

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is the latest leader calling for the resignation of Democratic Assemblyman Juan Ardila over an alleged 8-year-old sex scandal that recently came to light.

Ardila, who was elected for a term that began Jan. 1, has apologized for his actions and says he takes full responsibility.

But that didn't stop Hochul, who, herself, came to office as the result of a sex scandal, from calling on the controversial lawmaker to step down.

"I condemn all forms of sexual assaults. It is intolerable and unacceptable what he did. I support the survivors and their call for accountability and, yes, he should resign," Hochul said.

Her words were forceful, pointed and succinct. The governor said that the Legislature in Albany is no place for Ardila, 29, accused of forcibly touching two women at a 2015 party while they were intoxicated.

The governor joined a bevy of Queens politicians, including Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, in calling for him to step down.

"The accounts from the women who experienced sexual assault are harrowing and reveal indefensible actions -- to which he admitted," several lawmakers from western Queens in said a statement.

Ardila apologized on Twitter, saying, in part, "I make no excuse for my past behaviors and have spent a great deal of time carefully reflecting on this. My obligation right now is to listen and respect those who came forward, not to debate the facts."

The assemblyman did not return calls seeking comment.

A spokesman for the Assembly told CBS2 he would not be brought up on legislative charges because the allegations are 8 years old and are from a time when he was not an elected official.

Some of Ardila's rivals have called for a criminal investigation.